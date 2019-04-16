Labor pledges $180,000 to Youth Link

YOUTH Link is in line for a $180,000 budget injection if Labor wins the election after Opposition Leader Bill Shorten promised to breathe new life into emergency relief organisations.

Leichhardt candidate Elida Faith announced the plan to divide $550,000 over four years to 12 groups across the Far North, with the Parramatta Park-based youth homelessness service topping the recipients list.

Labor candidate for Leichhardt Elida Faith. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

Centacare FNQ, the social services agency of the Catholic Diocese of Cairns, was another major recipient, with a promise of $165,000 over four years.

Labor released a statement saying it would inject an extra $40 million into the sector nationally in a bid to "reverse Liberals' cuts to emergency relief organisations and provide a much needed funding boost".

"The charities and not-for-profits that do this work are increasingly stretched and need more resources," the statement said.

The Morrison government is cutting the funding for many emergency relief services at the end of the year.

"This will see community organisations forced to close their doors on people seeking assistance or having to cut the services they offer."

Opposition spokeswoman for families and communities Senator Jenny McAllister visited Youth Link in Cairns yesterday to make the election pitch.

Labor also pledged to double the number of financial counsellors and expand low-cost alternatives to payday loans for low-income Australians.