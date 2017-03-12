32°
Labor fire back at budget cut claim

Jim Alouat
| 12th Mar 2017 1:26 PM
STATE FUNDING: State member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson says LNP claims of reduced spending don't add up.
STATE FUNDING: State member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson says LNP claims of reduced spending don't add up. Max Fleet BUN181215WTP7

THE LNP has accused Labor of slashing infrastructure spending in the Wide Bay by more than $400 million this year than the LNP did in its last budget.

But Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson says the figures do not add up as Labor had spent $639.4 million on Wide Bay infrastructure projects in the 2016-17 budget supporting 2000 local jobs.

The LNP says the statistics come from the Independent Queensland Parliament Library and are based on budget papers and population estimates from the Queensland Government Statistician comparing purchases and grants per capita between 2014-15 and 2016-17.

The latest stoush comes as an Infrastructure Partnerships Australia analysis shows the State Government's infrastructure investment as a proportion of total spending had fallen behind South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales, the Northern Territory and the ACT.

LNP Deputy Leader Deb Frecklington said in a few short years Queensland had gone from "front of the pack to fighting for the wooden spoon”.

"When it comes to infrastructure spending, Queensland is the third lowest in the country, only higher than South Australia and Tasmania,” she said.

"You can't slash $2 billion from infrastructure spending in your first year and almost $3 billion over the next four years and expect the state to flourish.”

But Ms Donaldson fired back saying she challenged anyone to remember any infrastructure project brought to the Wide Bay region by the former Newman Government.

"What people tell me they remember is the savage job cuts,” Ms Donaldson said.

"Keeping our assets means we have no peaks and troughs but instead a reliable pipeline that will deliver $40 billion of essential infrastructure over the next four years.”

Ms Donaldson said the government's four-year $40 billion capital program would support more than 31,000 jobs this year alone.

"We delivered the first State Infrastructure Plan after more than three years without one - and backed it with a $2 billion State Infrastructure Fund,” she said.

"The Palaszczuk Government's $375m Building our Regions program is pumping funds into regional communities across the state including here in Bundaberg.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  deb frecklington gas pipeline infrastructure labor leanne donaldson lnp

