Labor dragged kicking and screaming to dam inquiry

PARADISE LOST: Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham announces an inquiry into Paradise Dam and the release of the technical reports. Photo: Mike Knott

WAS that really so hard?

Today, Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham announced an independent inquiry into Paradise Dam and released the technical reports that led to Sunwater's decision to lower the dam wall, initially by five metres.

"The (State) Government has been listening to the Bundaberg community," he said.

Well, anyone listens with a gun held to their head.

And no mention of the Burnett, from where the water originates and for which the dam is just as important, especially for the North Burnett.

The decision made today is, of course, the right one.

With the amount of taxpayer dollars in question, to not hold an inquiry into the dam's construction would be to hold the people of Queensland in utter contempt.

The question now has to be, what took them so long?

The answer is obvious.

The State Government clearly thought it could ride this one out, that the furore would die down and they could quietly go about fixing the mistakes of a previous state government, headed by Peter Beattie, which clearly cut corners building this vital piece of infrastructure.

It's finally been confirmed the main issue with the dam is faulty bonding between each layer of roller-compacted concrete.

Why did the former state government choose to use roller-compacted concrete?

Hint: it's not because it is stronger and more reliable.

It's cheaper.

This Scrooge-like parsimony will end up costing taxpayers a fortune, infinitely more than if it had simply been done right the first time around.

Make no mistake, the State Government has been dragged kicking and screaming to this inquiry.

People are angry.

How angry? We'll find out at the ballot box in October next year.