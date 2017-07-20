Labor denies secret plan to sell-off Bundaberg Tafe campus

STAYING PUT: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson says her government is investing in Tafe, which is in stark contrast to the LNP.

BUNDABERG MP Leanne Donaldson has denied claims from the LNP that the Tafe Bundaberg campus will be sold off.

Opposition training and skills spokesman Jarrod Bleijie says Labor revealed the government's secret plan to sell Tafes across the state during estimates hearings yesterday but refused to release the full details of the planned sell-off until after the next state election.

"It has become abundantly clear Labor plan on selling off Tafe assets across the state as part of their 10-year strategic plan," Mr Bleijie said.

But Ms Donaldson said there would be no reduction in the number of Tafe campuses.

"The Palaszczuk Government is investing in Tafe and we have committed to rebuilding our facilities as part of a 10-year Strategic Training Infrastructure Plan," he said.

"The government is currently drafting a plan to manage a diverse portfolio of more than 40 training facilities.

"This is in stark contrast to the former LNP government, which sold off six facilities and had approved the sale of four more."

Mr Bleijie accused Labor of cutting 26 full-time jobs from the Tafe system.

Ms Donaldson said there were no plans to reduce permanent roles in the 2017-18 Budget within Tafe.