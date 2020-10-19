Labor candidate for Burnett has masters in mental health

LABOR has revealed some details about Burnett candidate Kerri Morgan.

While the challenger did not respond to the NewsMail’s queries, the party has given some information online about Ms Morgan.

Ms Morgan moved to the region with her husband Greg and their three children in 2005 after living in country Queensland.

“With 30 years of experience as a nurse and a masters in mental health, Kerri knows how important our healthcare system is in Queensland and is passionate about the wellbeing of others,” the ALP website says.

“Kerri’s passion for healthcare in remote parts of Australia led her to remote communities in the Northern Territory, where she worked as an advanced practitioner in chronic disease and mental health.

“Currently, Kerri is working as a mental health clinician, educator, and assisting torture and trauma victims.”

The site claims Ms Morgan will be a voice for the region.

“Kerri will be a fierce advocate for the people of Burnett, joining a future Palaszczuk Labor Government to keep people safe as we recover from the global COVID-19 pandemic,” it reads.