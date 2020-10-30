Labor backs cheaper water for farmers following LNP pledge

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced cuts to irrigation prices for farmers should Labor wins government on October 31. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

COTTON Australia has applauded a commitment from Queensland Labor to make irrigation water more affordable for farmers, should it win the upcoming election.

The 50 per cent cut in irrigation water charges will be for fruit and vegetable growers and the 15 per cent reduction for growers who access water from state-owned irrigation schemes.

The promise comes after the LNP announced in July its commitment to cutting water prices by around 20% and that it intended to transition SunWater from an annuity to a regulated asset based (RAB) approach for financing asset renewals.

Cotton Australia General Manager Michael Murray said the announcement by Labor was good news for Queensland cotton growers.

"Queensland's irrigation industry provides vital support to the state's economy, and our growers work hard to produce some of the best cotton found anywhere in the world," Mr Murray said.

"By making irrigation water more affordable, more money will be put back in the pockets of our growers at a time they need it most, after being impacted by the effects of drought and COVID-19."

Mr Murray said it was pleasing that both major political parties had recognised the importance of affordable irrigation water and were willing to back Queensland farmers.

"The reality is that whoever forms government is now committed to providing significant support to irrigated farmers, and all electors should consider the announced policies prior to casting their votes," he said.

"The upcoming election is an important one for the future of Queensland in bouncing back from disasters like drought and COVID-19.

"All farmers, but particularly cotton growers, will have a big role to play in helping our state on its road to recovery."