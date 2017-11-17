Menu
Labor announces $140k promise for Bundy football

Leanne Donaldson.
Leanne Donaldson. Craig Warhurst

FOOTBALL Bundaberg will be given $140,000 by a re-elected Palaszczuk Government to construct much needed new infrastructure at the spiritual home of football in the Wide Bay, Martens Oval.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said Martens Oval was in need of new investment to support one of the region's most-played sports.

"This is a great investment in local sporting infrastructure especially with the launch of the Wide Bay Buccaneers and them entering into the new State Premier League Competition next year,” Ms Donaldson said.

"The money will go towards a replacement grandstand and media box, as well as replacing the current coaching and substitute benches on field one.

"The current stand at Martens oval is more than 40 years old and is in desperate need of replacement.

"From talking with former players an upgrade of the 'dugouts' will also be greatly appreciated by coaches and players alike.”

Football Bundaberg Inc. president Femia Eizema today welcomed the announcement saying this major investment was needed to help keep football growing in Bundaberg.

"Football is a huge sport in our region with a long and proud history, but spectator facilities at Martens Oval haven't been updated for many years,” Ms Eizema said.

"With the Buccaneers coming into the new State Premier League these upgrades will see major improvements in the spectator experience.

"Martens Oval is a great place to watch football with the crowds being so close to the game, and now with these new facilities I am confident the crowds will only improve.

"Also I know the players appreciate a big crowd, and perform better when Bundaberg is behind them.”

