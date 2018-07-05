Labor announce search for Hinkler candidate
THE ALP's nomination process for a Hinkler candidate is underway, Senator Anthony Chisholm announced yesterday.
Senator Chisholm said the party's previous priority in the area was preselecting a candidate for Flynn but now it was time to focus on Hinkler.
"From a federal Labor point of view, our priority was obviously to get Zac Beers endorsed in Flynn because he did such an outstanding job last time,” Senator Chisholm said.
"The nomination process has now opened for Hinkler, and we'd be hopeful that we have a candidate on the ground ready to take the fight up to Keith Pitt in coming weeks.”
Former Hinkler candidate Tim Lawson said in April that he was prepared to nominate again.
Mr Lawson took 41.6 per cent of the two-party preferred vote when he ran against Mr Pitt in 2016.
"I'm sick and tired of politicians not working together,” he said at the time.