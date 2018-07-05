Labor announce search for Hinkler candidate

LABOR: Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen MP talks about the importance of regional support with Senator for Queensland Anthony Chisholm, Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers and Shadow Minister for Finance Jim Chalmers MP at the Port of Bundaberg on Wednesday.

LABOR: Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen MP talks about the importance of regional support with Senator for Queensland Anthony Chisholm, Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers and Shadow Minister for Finance Jim Chalmers MP at the Port of Bundaberg on Wednesday. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THE ALP's nomination process for a Hinkler candidate is underway, Senator Anthony Chisholm announced yesterday.

Senator Chisholm said the party's previous priority in the area was preselecting a candidate for Flynn but now it was time to focus on Hinkler.

"From a federal Labor point of view, our priority was obviously to get Zac Beers endorsed in Flynn because he did such an outstanding job last time,” Senator Chisholm said.

"The nomination process has now opened for Hinkler, and we'd be hopeful that we have a candidate on the ground ready to take the fight up to Keith Pitt in coming weeks.”

REGIONAL IMPORTANCE: Shadow Minister for Finance Jim Chalmers MP, Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen MP, Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers and Senator for Queensland Anthony Chisholm at the Port of Bundaberg on Wednesday. TAHLIA STEHBENS

Former Hinkler candidate Tim Lawson said in April that he was prepared to nominate again.

Mr Lawson took 41.6 per cent of the two-party preferred vote when he ran against Mr Pitt in 2016.

"I'm sick and tired of politicians not working together,” he said at the time.