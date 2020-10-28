Menu
Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs Minister Sterling Hinchliffe yesterday said the seat of Burnett was not a primary target.
Labor admits seat of Burnett ‘not a target’ at the polls

Geordi Offord
28th Oct 2020 11:45 AM
IT’S been all guns blazing in the seat of Bundaberg with yet another visit from a state minister and even the premier calling in as the election looms closer.

But Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has admitted Burnett has not been one of their targets this time around.

Mr Hinchliffe was in Bundaberg yesterday where he joined candidate Tom Smith at pre-poll before touring Bundaberg Brewed Drinks with the premier.

Mr Hinchliffe said while Labor has held the seat of Burnett in the past, it wasn’t a particular area of focus for this election.

“Burnett would be a great pick-up to get, we have certainly won it in the past as a Labor party, but it’s not one of the ones we’ve been primarily targeting, I’ll be completely honest,” he said.

“But Bundaberg that’s a different story.”

Mr Hinchliffe said the feeling at pre-poll had been positive.

“It’s also really important people understand how close this election will be,” he said.

