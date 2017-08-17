Labor accused of favouring Bundaberg over Gympie

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett has accused Labor of trying to ensure Leanne Donaldson's political future by funding key projects in Bundaberg at the expense of his beloved Gold City.

Ms Donaldson has rubbished the claims and says having the premier and ministers in the Wide Bay for a week would benefit the entire region.

"Together with Bruce Saunders MP, I have been advocating for our region to be the next to host cabinet,” Ms Donaldson said.

"I am pleased the premier responded to our request and looking forward to a productive week for Bundaberg and the Wide Bay.

"Locals and community leaders have told me it's a great opportunity to talk directly with the premier and her ministers, especially how the Buy Queensland policy will help deliver new jobs.”

Bundaberg and Maryborough will host the State Government with cabinet and town hall meetings to be held in the region starting from September 10.

Mr Perrett told the Gympie Times that LNP-held seats of Queensland, including Gympie, had been overlooked.

He even blamed the government for removing money allocated for Gympie in this year's budget to support Ms Donaldson.

Despite this, Mr Perrett said the government was welcome in Gympie as long as it intended to deliver, not just conduct a travelling sideshow.

"This latest visit is more about sandbagging the parliamentary future of the former minister and Member for Bundaberg, Leanne Donaldson, who on a $300,000 annual wage did not pay her rates, he said.

Ms Donaldson said it was a pity Mr Perrett decided to play politics on this.

"Unlike him I'll always put our community and local businesses first,” she said.