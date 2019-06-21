Kyrgios explodes in furious attack

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Nick Kyrgios of Australia complains about a line call during his First Round Singles Match against Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain during day Four of the Fever-Tree Championships at Queens Club on June 20, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios claimed a commanding 7-6 6-3 win over Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena at Queen's but his sharp tongue provided a bigger talking point than his racquet.

Kyrgios blew up during his first match at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament, tearing strips off chair umpire Fergus Murphy.

During the first set the Australian raged over what he claimed were balls from his opponent's racquet landing out, but being called good by the officials.

Kyrgios engaged in a running battle with Murphy, who bore the brunt of the tennis star's fury.

"Are you taking the p***?" Kyrgios said when he felt a Carballes Baena serve missed the mark at 5-4 in the opener. "The ball was this far out.

"It couldn't be further out, what are you doing? Was that not out second serve?"

Kyrgios was slapped with a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct but that didn't rein him in.

Nick Kyrgios and Fergus Murphy having a heated chat.

He wasn't only upset with Murphy's decision-making, but also his fashion sense.

"That was out. You have one job," Kyrgios said later. "You're a nutter.

"Also your hat looks ridiculous. Why are you wearing that? It's not even sunny."

The spray continued even as Murphy warned Kyrgios to choose his words carefully.

"Don't talk to me," he said. "I'm not going to put in 100 per cent if there guys are rigging the game.

"What are you doing up there? Seriously, what are you doing up there? I refuse to play.

"You're taking the p***, honestly taking the p***.

"No wonder why I don't try. It's a double fault. I don't get it. Absolute joke."

Kyrgios sarcastically applauded the officials when they called balls out and repeatedly asked them to "cover your lines".

According to Metro, during the first-set tiebreak the Aussie said: "Disgrace. Absolute disgrace. I'm locked in a tiebreak at 3-3 when the set was done 15 minutes ago."

Kyrgios called Murphy a "joke" and asked to speak to his supervisor, who came out to the court during the second set.

"Twenty people over there are saying it was way out," Kyrgios told the supervisor early in the second set. "Go and ask them (people in the crowd) yourself. They're not going to lie to you, they've got no reason to.

Nick Kyrgios doesn’t look like he’s having fun.

"You actually can't be that bad … that s*** can't happen. Know what I mean? Just ask the crowd. He's the chair umpire and he doesn't overrule it. I was waiting for a call."

Kyrgios reportedly told his team he would stop playing if the "bad calls" continued. "No joke. Like I'm not kidding. I'm not kidding," he said.

"... your hat looks ridiculous also, it's not even sunny" - @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/CQnHQZfzp5 — Tom Hartley (@TomHartley_7) June 20, 2019

As always, social media took delight in taking aim at Kyrgios' antics.

I am watching this match. It’s incredible. Kyrgios was mad about a line call for 20 minutes and was having a dialogue on every point, mocking the lines people on every call. Crazy town. https://t.co/kryQsBewR5 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) June 20, 2019

Disgraceful behavior from Kyrgios. Has been mocking the linespeople for the last 5 minutes.



Asks them “to cover your lines” before the point and looks to one of them and says “are you ready?”



These hard working people trying to do their jobs as best they can don’t deserve this. — Nick Nemeroff (@NNemeroff) June 20, 2019

Kyrgios also revealed his great talent, showing he was somewhat distracted by the court next door.

Kyrgios spending the change of ends casually taking in the Simon v Anderson match next door 👀😂@NickKyrgios #QueensTennis pic.twitter.com/P6PiC9NlNz — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 20, 2019

Then again, when you can pull out moments like this, he can do what he wants in the breaks.

But this isn't the first - and probably won't be the last time - Kyrgios has taken aim at the umpiring.

The 24-year-old hothead's temper tantrum comes after he hurled a chair onto the court at the Italian Open, leading him to be defaulted from his match against Casper Ruud and fined.

Kyrgios still put Roberto Carballes Baena away in straight sets.

He forfeited his 45 ATP rankings points earned at the tournament, was fined $32,000 for unsportsmanlike behaviour and sacrificed his $55,000 in prizemoney.

Kyrgios is set to face 18-year-old Canadian sensation Felix Auger Aliassime in the next round at Queen's.