Kylie Jenner has deleted a photo from Instagram after backlash from fans.
Celebrity

Kylie deletes photo after extreme backlash

8th Oct 2019 5:47 AM

The youngest self-made billionaire is driving people mad.

Kylie Jenner flaunted her new $US3 million Bugatti Chiron on social media, but quickly deleted the pic after fans pointed out there are people in the world who are starving.

"How can people justify buying more cars then they possibly need when there are people out there who can't eat!" one critic commented on the post, according to The Blast.

"Like I get it's your money and you earn it but HOW do you justify not doing good with it I just don't get it. The money you spent on this you could of (sic) fed a village for a year at LEAST."

Another added, "Oh yay! Another new car! Meanwhile, there's people struggling to make ends meet and feed themselves. I'm happy for her but damn when is enough enough?"

The 22-year-old makeup mogul is known for showing off her pricey rides, including her two Range Rovers, a Rolls-Royce, a Porsche, a Lamborghini and a Ferrari.

 

freaky friday

happy end game everyone

It seems her followers have seen enough pics of Jenner posing with fancy whips, and after getting berated on Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star promptly removed the pic.

Jenner has had a drama-filled year. From breaking up with Travis Scott and ending her years-long friendship with Jordyn Woods, to falling ill and being hospitalised during Paris Fashion Week, things haven't been easy for the youngest Jenner sister.

Now fans are asking her to pump the brakes on doing what she does best - showing off her lavish lifestyle.

This story originally appeared in the NY Post and is republished here with permission

