Kyle’s Celeb Big Brother bombshells

Blackmailing producers, secret smoking areas and unwelcome genital flashing … these are some of Kyle Sandilands' fond memories from his time on Celebrity Big Brother.

Back in 2002, the radio star appeared on the Channel 10 reality special which ran for 24 days.

He was joined in the house by Dylan Lewis, Jay Laga'aia, Sara-Marie Fedele, Gabby Millgate, Kimberley Cooper, Adriana Xenides, Warwick Capper, Imogen Bailey, Anthony Mundine, Vanessa Wagner and Red Symons.

With a new series of Big Brother being filmed right now in Sydney, we decided to take a walk down memory lane with Kyle to find out what really happened on the celebrity version of the show. And in typical Kyle fashion, he didn't hold back.

Host Gretel Killeen with Kimberley Cooper, Sara-Marie Fedele, Imogen Bailey, Vanessa Wagner, Dylan Lewis, Adriana Xenides, Kyle Sandilands and Anthony Mundine.

CONTRACT CONDITIONS

When Kyle was asked to be on Celebrity Big Brother, he originally said no because he was hosting the nightly Hot30 Countdown radio show at the time. But the producers came up with a solution.

"They said, 'What if we let you broadcast from the Big Brother house?'" Kyle told news.com.au. "So I broadcast from the pantry every night.

"There was a Big Brother producer listening to the radio show because I wasn't allowed to hear any news or topical events in between the songs. There were a few times we got yelled at by one of the Big Brother producers, even when we were live on air."

With the issue of the radio show sorted, Kyle had one specific demand before saying yes to the show.

"I said I'm not doing it unless I can smoke ciggies," he recalled. "They said, 'There's no smoking in there,' so I said, 'F**k it, I'm not doing it.'"

Once again, the producers came up with a compromise.

"They built a false wall in the backyard that looked like it was part of the house," the KIIS FM radio host told news.com.au. "You could get one human body behind it so I'd be back there smoking behind the wall."

A Celebrity Big Brother dinner party.

BLACKMAILING BIG BROTHER

Kyle laughed as he recalled how he would give Big Brother a hard time on the show.

"One night, Big Brother was being a bit of a c**k and I said, 'Listen, this is Celebrity Big Brother, not normal Big Brother.' I wanted KFC and Veuve for everyone in there. They said, 'Big Brother will consider that and get back to you.'"

The response didn't sit well with Kyle.

"I started hatching deals," he said. "I'd say, 'Let me tell you something Big Brother, we're going to do nothing for the next three days. We're going to sit in the lounge room, we're not going to talk, we're not gong to do any of your f***ing activities, we're not going to be called to the diary room, the whole show will come unstuck unless you f***ing pop up the KFC and the Veuve."

The threat worked.

"Twenty minutes later Big Brother said, 'Big Brother has ordered the KFC and the Veuve, but Big Brother does not appreciate being threatened,'" Kyle laughed. "I was like, 'Well mate, that's just business. If you want to treat us like celebrity monkeys you have to cough up the good sh*t.'

"I also tried to get some weed, but that was a no," the radio star said. "I was trying to bribe a cameraman privately."

The housemates in the diary room.

WARWICK CAPPER'S REMOVAL

Former AFL player Warwick Capper was booted from the Celebrity Big Brother house after just two days because he exposed his genitals to former Home And Away star Kimberley Cooper and Sara-Marie Fedele.

After the incident, Cooper rushed to the diary room and said: "I'm having a real problem with Warwick. He just dropped his pants and flashed Sara Marie and I his penis.

"I'm pretty sure that is inappropriate behaviour for this house. Nobody appreciates it and nobody thought it was funny."

When asked about the incident, Kyle told news.com.au: "I can't believe they kicked him out. I was like, really? Of course the footballer got his d**k out! That's why he was there, wasn't it?

"That girl from Home and Away did not like Capper getting his c**k out," Kyle said. "But I think it was just because it was Warwick's c**k. I don't think they got on at all."

Warwick Capper with comedian who made a cameo appearance in the house.

THE CAST

When Kyle was first told who the other housemates were, he thought that apart from Anthony Mundine they were "the world's most pissant celebrities".

He was initially worried that he wouldn't get on with any of them, but that quickly changed.

"When you hear people on shows like I'm A Celeb say, 'Oh my god, we're going to be lifelong friends,' at home you think, 'Listen to these f**kheads!' But it's actually true," Kyle said.

"It was a real coming of age experience for me. I'm still really good friends with Mundine. And Dylan Lewis, I love him."

Kyle even ended up dating one of his Celebrity Big Brother co-stars, he revealed to news.com.au.

"I f***ed one of them the night I came out," he claimed. "It was cool. I didn't even know she was into me.

"We dated for about six months."

News.com.au won't reveal which housemate Kyle was referring to, we'll leave that up to you to work out.

Dylan Lewis was the winner of Celebrity Big Brother.

Originally published as Kyle's Celeb Big Brother bombshells