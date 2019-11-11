Kyle Sandilands’ shock new lover after Imogen split

Kyle Sandilands has been dating his employee for months, friends say.

The controversial 48-year-old radio host is understood to have kept his relationship with Tegan Kynaston under wraps until finally revealing he split from girlfriend of eight years Imogen Anthony on his KIIS FM breakfast show.

"We haven't been with each other for quite a few months now," he told listeners on November 5 of the split from Anthony. "Unfortunately it's run its course."

Kyle Sandilands in Sydney. Picture: Richard Dobson

When contacted today, Sandilands representative "politely declined" to comment on the relationship. Friends however say Sandilands is serious about Kynaston.

"Everyone knows they are together," a friend said. "For Kyle, it is all about her, he doesn't spend time with anyone else other than her. It is common knowledge in Kyle's inner circle."

Kynaston, 33, works as Director of Communications for Sandilands's company King Kyle Pty Ltd.

Her Facebook lists her as 'owner/director' of alcohol brand Nueva Sangria, a company that has Sandilands as founder on its website after he partnered with winemakers Sam Bowman and David Kynaston (Tegan's brother) to develop fruit-infused wine from hand-selected vineyards in premium Australian wine regions.

Kyle Sandilands new girlfriend Tegan Kynaston (right).

"Nueva Sangria moves beyond its Spanish roots to become more sophisticated - a place somewhere between a cocktail and fine wine," Sandilands told The Daily Telegraph of the brand when it launched in March.

Amid ongoing interest in his personal life, Sandilands again flew to Los Angeles at the weekend and will broadcast his breakfast show from there this week.

Kynaston was by his side as the pair arrived in LA, although they reportedly walked through the terminal separately to avoid being photographed together.

It was Kynaston who just a few weeks ago was snapped having lunch with Sandilands when he was in LA after the Virgin Mary controversy when he joked that the Virgin Mary was a liar who got "knocked up behind a camel shed" and that those who believed the Bible were "dumb as dogs***t"."

Sandilands subsequently apologised live on air, stating that he was "dumb" to make the offensive comments that sparked outrage and protests from Christians and Muslims and calls for him to be sacked.

On Friday, Anthony addressed the break-up with Sandilands, saying the pair "still love each other".

Split: Kyle Sandilands and former girlfriend Imogen Anthony. Picture: Toby Zerna

"We still love each other very much, we speak every day, we still see each other, we do things with each other, we share the farm, we share this fat lump of a dog plus the other ones," she said, describing the relationship as being in a "grey area".

Kyle Sandilands’ rumoured new girlfriend Tegan Kynaston