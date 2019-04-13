Kuskey hopes to bring Brothers back to the glory days

SUCCESS: Past Brothers player Brent Kuskey in action in 2017. He is back this year.

LEAGUE: Past Brothers half Brent Kuskey might be one of the successful players in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade but he is convinced it has nothing to do with him.

Kuskey is back at the Brethren this season after missing last year and helping the side to their last title as player and coach in 2017.

He will play today as the side takes on fellows Brothers outfit, Maryborough Brothers, at Salter Oval.

The multiple premiership winner revealed he missed last year because of his young family.

"Our young fella was one (last year) and we had a daughter,” he said.

"Things are a bit more settled so I've been given permission from the wife to play.”

Kuskey is also back to repay the faith from those who played last year but missed out on the finals.

"It was disappointing how they played last year,” he said.

"The disappointing thing was we won the competition but couldn't make the finals.

"The biggest reason I'm back is to support players like Kevin Sherriff, Hayden Golchert and Logan Tanzer who are Brothers through and through and love the club.”

But Kuskey is quick to say he won't be the reason the club is successful if it bounces back this year.

The 31-year-old has a crazy record in rugby league, winning seven competitions and making all grand finals in the years he has played.

In the Bundaberg Rugby League he has won premierships in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

"It's definitely not me, I'm not a part of why they won, we just had some really good teams,” he said.

"I've been very lucky to be part of it.”

But there has been a common theme among the wins that Kuskey said helped the side to claim premiership success.

"We trained hard and had a good defensive side in those early years,” he said.

"In our older years it was our training and defence.”

Past Brothers will be looking for its second win of the season against Maryborough Brothers who have lost both matches and failed to score a point in the A-grade competition so far.

Kick-off is at 4.20pm this afternoon.