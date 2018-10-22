Why Beale could be forced to cover aboriginal ink

Kurtley Beale could be forced to cover his Aboriginal flag tattoo at the Rugby World Cup next year. Picture: Craig Wilson

ISRAEL Folau will have to cover his Polynesian tattoos in public at next year's Rugby World Cup to avoid offending Japanese locals.

Everything about the Wallabies' countdown to Saturday's Test against the All Blacks in Yokohama is preparation for the code's showpiece tournament and that includes getting heads around local cultural standards.

World Rugby has made official a warning that teams and their fans should avoid displaying their tattoos, in part because overt body art has an association with the Yakuza, the Japanese mafia.

In a practical sense, it means Folau would be expected to wear a rashie-style vest if using a public pool for a post-training loosener to cover the large tribal tattoo across his right breast, shoulder and upper arm.

He carries tattoos of a clockface, a rose, a crucifix and rosary beads as well.

When the Wallabies were surprised by having to cover up at gyms when they toured Japan last year, forearm sun sleeves or long-sleeved T-shirts became part of their training kit.

"We won't force any teams to cover up but they will want to because they want to be seen to be respecting the culture," Rugby World Cup head Alan Gilpin said.

"They'll also buy into the idea of putting on a rash vest in the pool or in a gym. It will all be self-policing.

The Wallabies have a number of clean-skins who will be unaffected. Bernard Foley, David Pocock and Rob Simmons are notable tattoo-free zones but ink like Kurtley Beale's proud Aboriginal flag tattoo on his right shoulder will have to be covered.

The advice affects the large number of rugby fans who have booked World Cup tours as well because tattooed guests are not allowed to bathe in many onsens, traditional Japanese hot springs, or communal bath houses.

Coach Michael Cheika has already been knocked out by the hospitality the team can expect in Sapporo after a fly-in visit last Sunday to the northern city where the Wallabies will play their first game against Fiji on September 21.

A banner welcoming "Australia Rugby Union head coach Mr Michael Cheika" greeted him en route to his first look at the state-of-the-art Sapporo Dome, the 41,000-seat indoor venue for their opener.

"I was really surprised by the venue. A match there is going to be really special because I've never been inside a stadium or venue like it with the way it changes from a baseball field to a soccer-rugby field," Cheika said.

"It was like a spaceship."

A huge natural turf football or rugby field, 120m by 85m, rolls from outdoors into a roofed stadium on wheels and air pressure through a sliding wall.

The 8300 tonne football field grows outside with natural sun and watering when no games are scheduled and is wheeled in for games.