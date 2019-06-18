KUMULS CALL-UP: Laybutt to make his debut

RUNNING GAME: Townsville Blackhawks half Kyle Laybutt has been selected for PNG Kumuls.

LEAGUE: Bundaberg's Kyle Laybutt has had some proud moments in his rugby league career.

But running out on to Leichardt Oval this Saturday to represent Papua New Guinea might be the the biggest for him.

Laybutt has been named for the Kumuls to make his debut for the country.

He was selected last year to play international fixtures for the Kumuls in Port Moresby against an Australian Prime Minister's XIII but it didn't count towards international caps.

Laybutt scored a try in that contest and was joined by fellow Bundy player Lachlan Lam in the clash.

Now both will be leading the Kumuls this weekend against Samoa.

"I'm really excited to be playing this weekend and have been for a while,” he said while in camp with the side.

"It was a goal of mine to make the side this year so I'm happy to achieve that.”

Laybutt qualifies for Papua New Guinea through his father's side with his grandmother born there.

It will be a special weekend for the family.

"100 percent I can't wait to make my debut,” he said.

"My nana will be there watching too so it'll be a very proud moment for myself and my family.”

Laybutt said the weekend was also about proving he belongs among the top in the sport.

The Townsville Blackhawk has played every game this season for the club, helping the side to nine wins and a spot in the top four in the Intrust Super Cup so far.

He's also played in multiple positions under Blackhawks coach Aaron Payne including hooker, centre, fullback and in the halves. "We are definitely building as the season progresses,” he said.

"I'm looking forward to the back half of the season.”

Laybutt hopes this weekend and the rest of the season can help him land an NRL deal once again.

The Blackhawk played with the North Queensland Cowboys in seniors from 2016 to last year, making two appearances, before he was cut from the team.

"I definitely still have ambitions of being a regular first grader,” he said.

"So far I haven't had any interest but I'm really happy with everything at the moment at the Blackhawks.”

Laybutt hopes his debut can be a good experience and a good team performance to land the Kumuls a win.

The side will aim for its seventh win in its past eight international matches when it plays Samoa at 7.55pm.

The game will be shown on Fox Sports and Kayo.