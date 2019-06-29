KSS Jets have a mission against Bingera tonight in the WBPL

Brad Gordon from the KSS Jets earlier this season.

Brad Gordon from the KSS Jets earlier this season. Cody Fox

FOOTBALL: It is a important game for the KSS Jets tonight when they host the Bingera Football Club in Hervey Bay.

The Jets are currently sitting in third position on the Wide Bay Premier League ladder behind ATW and Bingera.

A win tonight by the Hervey Bay side will see them pull to within one win of Bingera who sit in equal first spot with ATW.

KSS Jets coach Phil Rimmer believes a win could set up the remainder of the season for his team.

"If we win we are only one win behind Bingera,” he said.

"We also have played one less game then them.”

The Hervey Bay side are still to play their re-scheduled abandoned game against Granville from two weeks ago when the lights failed.

At the time of the lights failing the KSS Jets were leading comfortably.

Rimmer is confident his team will perform well tonight.

"We have a few niggling injuries but we are at full strength and ready to go,” he said.

"Last time we played them we were not at our best.”

Match kicks off at the Hervey Bay Sports Complex at 6pm.

In other Wide Bay Premier League matches, Buccaneers host Doon Villa at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct at 6pm.

The young United Warriors team travel to Bundaberg to play United Park Eagles.

Granville also travel to Bundaberg to play Brothers Aston Villa.

The Sunbury Blues will be hoping to turn around their recent poor form when they host league leaders Across the Waves at the Maryborough Cricket Ground at 6pm.