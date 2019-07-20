KSS Jets flying towards top four position in Premier League

EYE ON THE PRIZE: KSS Jets Jarryd Hubbard in action earlier this year.

FOOTBALL: Wide Bay Premier League action returns to the Fraser Coast today after a two week break.

In what shapes as the match of the round, the KSS Jets host United Park Eagles at the Hervey Bay Sports Complex at 6pm.

UPE are currently sitting in third position on the ladder with 23 points, one point ahead of the Jets.

Both clubs are chasing down ATW and Bingera who lead on 28 points.

For the KSS Jets, there is a real belief that they can catch the top teams.

They have a game in hand on the top teams having only played 10 games to the top three's eleven.

Coach Phil Rimmer believes the team has to keep winning to have any hope.

"We just have to keep doing what has been successful over the past few rounds and we should end up in a good position for the finals,” Rimmer said.

In other matches in round 12, Granville hosts Across the Waves in Maryborough.

The United Warriors host Sunbury Blues in Hervey Bay while Doon Villa travel to Bundaberg to battle against Brothers Aston Villa.

