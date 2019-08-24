Menu
READY TO FLY: Sunbury's Tyson Bedford surrounded by KSS Jets players in a match earlier this year.
Soccer

KSS Jets battling the blues before the finals

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
24th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
FOOTBALL: The KSS Jets are keen to continue their momentum tonight when they travel to Maryborough to play the Sunbury Blues.

Both teams know each other's style after playing three times previously this year.

For KSS Jets coach Phil Rimmer the plan for the match is simple.

"We want to continue our momentum as we prepare for the finals,” he said.

"The team is chasing the win to keep everyone focused on the job ahead.”

Rimmer knows it won't be easy against Sunbury, with both teams bringing out the best of each other.

"It is never easy against Sunbury, they are a good club with a good culture,” Rimmer said.

Sunbury coach Andrew Howlett echoes Rimmer's sentiment.

"It is always a friendly rivalry,” Howlett said.

For Howlett and his team it is the last match of the season and they want to go out with a bang.

"It is our last hoorah for the season,” he said.

"It has been a mixed year with success in the FFA Cup but not where we wanted to end the season in the WBPL,” Howlett said.

Sunbury has already started planning for next season with a focus on moving up the WBPL ladder.

Match kicks off at 6pm at the Maryborough Cricket Ground.

In other matches, Across the Waves will host the Buccaneers in Bundaberg while Doon Villa players also travel up the highway to play Bingera.

Granville will play its final match at home to United Park Eagles.

United Warriors will host Brothers Aston Villa in Hervey Bay.

For a full wrap-up of the final round's results don't forget to grab a copy of the Chronicle and the Sport Monday lift-out.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

