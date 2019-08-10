KSS Jets back on course for WBPL finals

KSS Jets captain Jarrod Best shakes hands with the Brothers Aston Villa captain before the start of a match earlier this season.

KSS Jets captain Jarrod Best shakes hands with the Brothers Aston Villa captain before the start of a match earlier this season. Brendan Bowers

FOOTBALL: The KSS Jets are searching for two wins in a row after bouncing back to form on Wednesday night against Granville winning 4-0.

The Hervey Bay side suffered a shock defeat to the Tigers last Saturday night losing 2-1 at home.

Both teams were forced to back up mid-week to play a catch up match after their match was abandoned earlier in the season.

Coach Phil Rimmer was pleased that his team was back on track.

"It has been a tough few weeks for all the players, playing so many games,” he said.

"We haven't been able to train as a full squad due to injuries and the mid-week games.”

The KSS Jets will be nearly at full strength when they travel to Bundaberg to play Brothers Aston Villa tonight.

"We are looking to going to Bundaberg and playing a good match.

We just need to get the little things right,” Rimmer said.

Match commences at 6pm at Martens Oval.

In other WBPL matches Sunbury will host the high flying Bingera team at the Maryborough Cricket Ground.

Sunbury need to keep winning to have any hope of making the final series.

It will be a hard test for the Maryborough side as Bingera are currently sitting on top of the table one point ahead of ATW.

Kick-off is at 6pm.

In a local Maryborough derby Granville will host Doon Villa.

Villa have shown good form in recent weeks and tested UPE last week.

Only two late goals from the Bundaberg side were the difference between the teams.

Granville will also host their annual charity match against an Emergency Services team at the completion of the fixture.

It is a 5pm start for the WBPL match.

Bundaberg will be the venue for a hard fought clash between ATW and UPE.

Sitting in positions two and three on the ladder it could be a dress rehearsal for the upcoming finals series.

Match will kick off at 6pm at the Across the Waves ground.

In the final match of the round the struggling yet determined young United Warriors team face another young side in Buccaneers.

Both teams will be searching for an elusive win.

Buccaneers have only one win for the season and Warriors are yet to record a point for the season.

Kick off is at 6pm at the United Warriors home ground in Hervey Bay.