Kristie pedals innovative new tourism business at Bargara

BARGARA BY BIKE: Kristie Nash is launching Bargara Bike Tours along the Bargara coastline.

BARGARA BY BIKE: Kristie Nash is launching Bargara Bike Tours along the Bargara coastline.

EXPLORING the coastline of the stunning beaches at Bargara is now possible with guided tours by bike.

After working in the tourism sector for more than 15 years and riding a bike around the area with her son, Kristie Nash decided to launch Bargara Bike Tours.

“I’m so passionate about tourism and we have such a beautiful coastline here,” Ms Nash said.

“We have so many people staying here to see the turtles or go to the rum factory, but we have no real alternative way of exploring the coast and I really love talking to people and building connections, so I just thought I’d give it a go.”

Cruising from the south of Kelly’s Beach, the allocated route travels along the coastline, all the way up to Mon Repos, stopping at the major spots for guides to provide interesting facts and background history.

The business offers a number of options, including guided tours for up to eight participants and one to two guides or bike hire and self-guided tours for the most adventurous.

“We’re not sure what people are looking for and if they want a guided tour or would prefer hiring our bikes and grabbing one of our maps and going off on their own, so we’re pretty open to both options at this stage,” Ms Nash said.

“It is a flat ride so all fitness levels can participate but our bikes only cater for 135cm and higher, so the minimum age to participate will be nine years old.”

BARGARA BY BIKE: Kristie Nash is launching Bargara Bike Tours along the Bargara coastline.

But the services extend to incorporate the needs of locals too, with a romantic twilight tour available for couples to enjoy too.

“On the twilight tour, we will also stop at various locations, have a glass of champagne, pull out some crackers and dip to share, enjoy the beautiful views as the sun sets and just have a chat with everyone,” Ms Nash said.

“Our biggest motivation for it all is to get people away from their devices and just enjoy nature and see the area.”

Ms Nash said Bargara Bike Tours was an innovative way to explore, with tourists now seeking connections and cultural exposure, more than activities.

“It’s a safe, fit and fun way to explore and access areas that you can’t get to by car and hopefully it will help create local jobs, boost the economy and showcase cafe hot spots and activities in the area, which will encourage expenditure,” she said.

“We couldn’t be happier with the collaborated approach from all the businesses and warm welcome and it’s really important that we all work together.”

Half day tours range from $49 to $59 and includes the tour, safety demonstrations, bike, helmet and safety gear hire, light refreshments and a selection of local produce.

For more information or to book a tour, visit https://bit.ly/2ptUOeM and select your preferred type of tour and timeslot.

Tours can also be booked through Airbnb and TripAdvisor.