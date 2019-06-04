Menu
Krispy Kreme has 100,000 free doughnuts to give away.
Business

Krispy Kreme is giving away doughnuts

by Rhian Deutrom
4th Jun 2019 1:15 PM

There's nothing better in life than an unexpected surprise, especially when that surprise is delicious and free.

To celebrate World Doughtnut Day on Friday, Krispy Kreme will hand out its signature fluffy, glazed doughnuts, free of charge, to lucky Aussies everywhere.

Racks on racks on racks … of free doughnuts.
A Krispy Kreme spokeswoman told news.com.au that 100,000 doughnuts will be distributed to stockists around the nation.

But to get that many melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts ready in time, staff will be pumping out 2000 doughy rings each hour until Friday.

"That's 33 doughnuts per minute," the spokeswoman said.

That's a lot of dough.

Krispy Kreme bakers are hard at work prepping your free doughnut right now.
The company is not just giving away doughnuts in Australia, it is happening across the planet on Friday, in more than 30 different countries.

"For one day only, the whole world will stop to embrace the holey OG, Original Glazed doughnut," the spokeswoman said.

From airport terminal counters to shopping centres and service stations, you'll be able to race to your nearest Krispy Kreme outlet and get your hands on a this sweet deal.

Unfortunately, the giveaway isn't available at BP or 7-Eleven stores.

Get ready for some free Krispy Kreme goodness this Friday.
The offer is for one day only, while stocks last. To find your nearest store, click here.

Thousands of Aussies have taken to social media to spread the word about the giveaway, with many saying they're already "preparing my stomach" for the glazed goodness.

Happy munching, ya'll.

doughnut editors picks free doughnuts krispy kreme world doughnut day

