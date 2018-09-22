Krebs gets dream start for new club

TOP START: Dean Krebs (right) with his Brothers teammates Blake Hornbrook (left), Sam Pearson and Leon Pearson.

CRICKET: New Brothers recruit Dean Krebs couldn't believe his luck last weekend in his return to the club.

Krebs, playing against his former club Past Highs, achieved the ultimate every bowler aims for in their career - a hat-trick.

He was able to get Lenny Childs out first caught behind before clean bowling Dale Steele with the next ball.

Andy McKay then became the third victim in a caught behind as Krebs helped the side to a win.

"I was very happy and I celebrated before the ball went to the keeper,” he revealed.

"I just aimed for the stumps each ball and got the wickets.

"I didn't really bowl differently to how I usually bowl.

"It was my first one too.”

Krebs played for Brothers originally before playing the past couple of years with Past Highs.

He came back after his cousin Sam Pearson encouraged him to play for the club.

"He wanted me to come over,” Krebs said.

"I've moulded in pretty well and get along with the team well.”

The goal is simple for Krebs as well.

"I want to take as many wickets as I can and make a few runs on the side as well,” he said.

"The ultimate goal is to try to win the premiership with the team.”

The team started the season with the win against Past Highs before losing to Norths.

Brothers face The Waves first up today at 11am before facing Norths again at 2.30pm at Kendalls Flat.

Krebs said the side was every chance of beating both teams but would need to do the basics right in the contest.

"We'll give it a good crack,” he said.

"We started off too slow against Norths but we weren't that far away from beating them.

"We're confident we can do well.”

In other matches, Past Highs face Norths at 11am before The Waves face Past Highs at 2.30pm.