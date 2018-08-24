Korn singer breaks silence on wife’s death

KORN frontman Jonathan Davis has broken his silence over the death of his estranged wife Deven, paying tribute to the an "amazing mother" who was "very, very sick".

The nu-metal singer, 47, had filed for a domestic violence restraining order against his wife on the day of her death, last Friday.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jonathan had filed for divorce from Deven in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair married in 2004 and had two children.

In a lengthy letter posted to his Twitter account, Davis opened up about his wife's long battle with mental illness.

Jonathan Davis and wife Deven were estranged at the time of her death. Picture: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

"Over the last few days, there has been a lot of speculation over what really happened surrounding the death of my wife, Deven, and I want my voice to be heard," he wrote.

"Over the past decade, my wife has been very very sick. She had a serious mental illness and her addiction was a side effect. I loved her with ALL of my being. When she was her true self, she was an amazing wife, amazing mother and amazing friend. Deven had a huge heart, and she would never intentionally hurt her children or anyone that she loved. She was an incredibly nurturing, giving, loving and hilarious person. She was full of life and joy, and she would do anything to share that with those around her," he said.

Davis admitted that he "tried to hide what was going on for so long in order to protect her" and said that his wife's struggles were a key reason he was a public mental health advocate. "I want her story to inspire people to reach out for help and not be afraid or hide their illness," he wrote. "She wasn't well enough to understand how sick she really was, and she wasn't able to get the help for herself that she really needed."

He promised his late wife that he would take care of their two sons and "teach them the good values you wanted them to have so badly, and to break the cycle of abuse we both experienced as kids."

Jonathan had filed for a domestic violence restraining order on Friday, the same day Deven reportedly died. According to TMZ, a judge issued a temporary order blocking Deven from any child custody or visitation, as well as prohibiting her from having contact with the family's dog.

TMZ reported that in the court papers, Jonathan alleged Deven battled drug addiction for more than 20 years, and had to been to rehab six times. He also claims she "is constantly under the influence of the nitrous oxide, cocaine and [opioid] Norco".

According to the outlet, Deven went missing from a sober home last Friday, and hadn't been seen for a week before her death. The cause of death was not revealed.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp