Korean national describes sorrow over speeding

Seongu Choe was caught doing 141km/h along Goodwood Rd.
Seongu Choe was caught doing 141km/h along Goodwood Rd. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT2
Jim Alouat
by

UNLICENSED driver and Korean national Seongu Choe was busted speeding along Goodwood Rd doing 141km/h in a 100km/h zone.

A remorseful Choe pleaded guilty at Bundaberg Magistrates Court to disobeying the speed limit and driving with no licence when he took to the road on the morning of November 14.

"I am terribly sorry,” he said, through his interpreter.

"I have no words to describe my sorrow.”

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Choe had lost his licence for a previous drink driving offence in October last year.

"You're showing a complete disregard for the road rules,” she said.

Choe was fined a total of $1777 and lost his licence for two years.

