Have you seen the bad-cut bandit?
A MAN with a distinctive hairstyle, who was seen riding a childs scooter, has robbed a service station with a pair of scissors.
Police have released images of the man who terrorised a young woman working behind the counter of the Koongal service station, in Rockhampton, at 9.20pm.
Police said the man, clad in a high-vis jumper, rode a childs scooter into the Thozet Rd store, threatened the attendant with the scissors and demanded cash and cigarettes.
He is described as 170cm tall with a solid build and black hair, cut in a distinctive Mohawk style.
He was wearing an orange high-vis jumper, dark coloured cargo pants, work boots and was carrying a duffel bag.
Anyone who recognised the man should call police.
Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.