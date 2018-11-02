Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Kookaburras will strive to win their World Cup in a row. Picture: Hockey Australia/AAP
The Kookaburras will strive to win their World Cup in a row. Picture: Hockey Australia/AAP Koen Suyk
Hockey

Kookaburras squad named for World Cup in India

2nd Nov 2018 11:21 AM

KOOKABURRAS coach Colin Batch has welcomed the challenge of going to India and coming back with their third World Cup win in a row.

Hockey Australia have announced an 18-man squad, led by co-captains Aran Zalewski and Eddie Ockenden, for the 16-nation tournament later this month.

The men's national team are anked world No.1 and meet England (7th), Ireland (10th) and China PR (17th) in the pool rounds.

Batch was wary of some of the upsets from the women's World Cup earlier this year, where Australia failed to medal and New Zealand didn't even reach the finals, but insisted the men's team took confidence from taking out Commonwealth Games gold on home soil in April.

"You create your own pressure and intensity. Everyone that goes to a World Cup has an expectation to win and we're no different," he said.

"We only control the things we can, and we did that very successfully in the Commonwealth Games.

"We had a home Commonwealth Games and were able to perform on the big stage, so we'll carry that through some of that experience."

Batch named six players from the triumphant Queensland Blades side that took out last week's Australian Hockey League title, including star Corey Weyer.

AHL top scorer Blake Govers returns from injury, as does experienced attacker Trent Mitton, but it's Weyer who adds new blood to the squad.

"We're very pleased with the way he developed this year. It's his first year in the squad, relocated to Perth, really enjoyed his time here," Batch said.

"But he knuckled down and made some good choices early on about his training. He was injured earlier in the year but found a way to go to another level."

The Kookaburras' first game is against Ireland on November 30.

Kookaburras squad: Daniel Beale, Timothy Brand, Andrew Charter, Tom Craig, Matthew Dawson, Blake Govers, Jake Harvie, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Tyler Lovell, Trent Mitton, Eddie Ockenden, Flynn Ogilvie, Matthew Swann, Corey Weyer, Jake Whetton, Dylan Wotherspoon, Aran Zalewski.

- AAP

andrew charter aran zalewski blake govers colin batch corey weyer daniel beale dylan wotherspoon eddie ockenden flynn ogilvie hockey world cup jake harvie jake whetton jeremy hayward kookaburras matthew dawson matthew swann tim howard timothy brand tom craig trent mitton tyler lovell
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Bundy's retail spend to reach $1.8 billion by 2031

    premium_icon REVEALED: Bundy's retail spend to reach $1.8 billion by 2031

    Property ONE of Bundy's largest shopping centres has revealed their projected growth in hunt for buyer expressions of interest

    LOVE BUNDY: Find out where to access our new wifi hotspots

    premium_icon LOVE BUNDY: Find out where to access our new wifi hotspots

    Council News Free public wifi extended in Bundy

    • 2nd Nov 2018 11:37 AM
    'Add fluoride to Bundy water for the children': Minister

    premium_icon 'Add fluoride to Bundy water for the children': Minister

    Politics Minister calls on council to stop 'children suffering'

    MAP: Where to bag bargains in Bundy's Super Garage Sale

    MAP: Where to bag bargains in Bundy's Super Garage Sale

    Community Massive regional sale kicks off tomorrow

    • 2nd Nov 2018 12:56 PM

    Local Partners