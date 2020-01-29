Komodo dragon set to call the region home

COME March, a modern-day dragon is set to call Childers home and local companies have been working tirelessly to ensure the enclosure is completed in time for his arrival.

Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo’s Ian Jenkins their Komodo dragon enclosure was almost complete.

He said local builder Mick Egan did the concreting, night den frame and external sheeting on the night den and block work, while Childers Dingo Mini Digger helped with the in-ground pool, trenching and the sand substrate.

NEW ENCLOSURE: Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo have nearly finished their new Komodo Dragon enclosure.

Childers Glass installed the glass walls while local engineering firm, GEI built the gates.

“Barb and I have done all the rest before and after zoo hours,” he said.

But the work isn’t done just yet.

They still needed air-lock construction as Mr Jenkins said was a legal requirement to have a double door set up for exotic animals, the roof needed to be put on the sun room and the front wall needed a coat of paint.

When it comes to creating a complex environment for the largest living breed of lizard on the planet there are some key elements included in the design of the enclosure.

Mr Jenkins said one such feature was a large raised platform for basking.

Another is a 3m long pool, sun room with raised floor and a glass wall along the front and around the sun room.

NEW RESIDENTS: The Komodo dragon exhibit conversion has begun at Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo.

Hoping to discover the name of the Komodo this week and welcome him at the start of March.

In November last year, Mr Jenkins said they were hoping to get a 10-year-old male who was making the long trip from a zoo in Prague.

Mr Jenkins said while reaching a decade, the Komodo was an adult but not yet fully grown and considered to be quite the “stud”.

In the meantime, he said one of their keepers was heading up to the Tree Kangaroo Rescue Centre near Malanda this coming Sunday and would be bringing back a male Lumholtz’s tree roo, Matty, the following Wednesday.

He said they were also hoping the five young radiated tortoises would arrive at the Childers-based park in the not too distant future.