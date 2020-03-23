Kombucha ready to be served up by the keg

Helen Tricarico with her HOTI Kombucha mini keg available for restaurants.

Helen Tricarico with her HOTI Kombucha mini keg available for restaurants. brittiny edwards

SINCE Helen Tricarico started selling her kombucha in stores across the Wide Bay she has been dreaming about the day she will see it on a menu.

With a passion for offering a healthy alternative Ms Tricarico said she was excited to announce Hoti Kombucha was being sold by the glass at HSG at the Gardens.

"It has always been my vision to have my kombucha on a menu just like prosecco or shiraz, so people have options," Ms Tricarico said.

"There are a lot of people who don't drink alcohol but want to go out and not have water all the time or a soft drink.

"For children too, people want to go out with their children and give them something special but don't want to give them soft drink."

Along with being sold by the glass Ms Tricarico said her kombucha would also feature in some cocktails.

"Hard kombucha is huge in the United States and kombucha cocktails are big around the world," she said.

"Kombucha is packed with B-vitamins so while you might be having a cheeky drink you are getting the benefits of the living drink and the goodness in it."

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic Ms Tricarico also said they were taking all steps to mitigate risk.

"We have worked with our food technologist to go through and make sure from a refill perspective that we are minimising all risk of any transmission of the virus," she said.

"We are also offering delivery to Bundaberg and Bargara for customers who choose to self-isolate, have to self-isolate or those who are unwell."

Hoti Kombucha is $5.50 for a glass at HSG Gardens and features in two HSG cocktails, Gin Tingle and Melon Tea for $13.50.

Search for Hoti - Healthy On The Inside on Facebook to find out more.