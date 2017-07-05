26°
Kody in for long haul with recovery

Mikayla Haupt
| 5th Jul 2017 5:09 PM
LIFE has a tendency of turning upside-down in the blink of an eye and nothing could be more true for one Bundaberg family.

Kody Collis, 19, was on his way home when he was hit by a gold SUV in the early hours of Sunday on June 25 on Maryborough St.

The Bundaberg teen was rushed to the Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition and was transferred to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition on Friday for further treatment.

His sister was with him the whole time.

It's believed Kody has smashed his front teeth, broken every rib both front and back on his right hand side, a broken pelvis, severe internal bleeding, a punctured lung, damage to his liver, kidney and spleen, along with an abundance of grazes, bruises and cuts.

"He loves hanging with his mates, having fun," a family spokesperson said.

"He likes cars, motorbikes and completely adores his nephew and his nieces.

"He's the kind of brother and mate that would give you the shirt off his back if it came to it."

She said getting the phone call about Kody was "surreal".

 

"You sort of read about these things happening to other people and it gives you goosebumps - you don't think it's going to happen to you," the spokesperson said.

"His brother only came back from Brisbane yesterday due to work. They are very close."

While his mother and brother have been by his side in Brisbane, his friends, family and the Bundaberg community back home have been sending their love, thoughts and wishes for a speedy recovery.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up to help relieve the financial strain on Kody and his family and help fund Kody's rehabilitation and recovery.

"The kindness of friends and families and even strangers in these situations are amazing," she said.

"A lot of people that I have thanked for their donations keep saying 'sorry I couldn't afford much' and I keep telling them it's not about the amount of money people are donating that's sort of sticks with you.

"It's the kindness of people thinking about it and taking the time and effort to read about his story and actually going through with it instead of scrolling past - every little bit is massive on his journey

"The road to recovery is going to be long and at this stage we are not completely sure what his needs are going to be in terms of physio etc, so the GoFundMe was a great idea from some close friends of ours to make sure that we can give him the best possible recovery and rehabilitation whenever it's going to be needed."

The family said Kody is also going to need dental work done and thanked the police, ambulance and ICU staff.

If you'd like to help Kody, visit the GoFundMe page at http://bit.ly/2teQfEd.

