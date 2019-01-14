Seibold outlines Nikorima’s Broncos future

Broncos halfback Kodi Nikorima has been given reassurance from new coach Anthony Seibold that he is staying in Brisbane, following reports last year he was being shopped around.

Speculation emerged last December that the Broncos had spoken to the Warriors about the possibility of Nikorima moving across the ditch.

The New Zealand club were quick to shut down the rumours, but Nikorima - who was on tour with the Kiwis at the time - had taken notice of the reports.

He said when he returned from England, he set up a meeting with Seibold where the former South Sydney mentor was quick to assure him he had a future with the Broncos.

"I came in last year just so I could meet Seibs in person," Nikorima said.

"Obviously with all that stuff that came out, I felt the need to. Likewise, he got in contact with me as well. It was good to get that out of the way.

"It was just about knowing where I stood in the team and vice versa. I came in and he was all positive and told me to enjoy my break and be ready come Jan.

"(2020) is my contract and I'm here until then."

Nikorima only returned to pre-season training last week, after enjoying a break following the Kiwi tour of the UK.

He said he was already enjoying the new regimen under Seibold and felt he would be a good mentor for him and fellow half, Anthony Milford.

"I really like Seibs," Nikorima said.

"I like what he brings. It's obviously different to Wayne (Bennett) but he spends a lot of time with the halves and that can only benefit my game going forward.

"Hopefully we can see that growth this year."

Kodi Nikorima is enjoying training under new coach Anthony Seibold. Picture: Peter Wallis

It was another tough session under Seibold on Monday morning, with players falling like flies in the heat.

Several Broncos players were unable to finish training due to niggles, including skipper Darius Boyd (right calf), hooker Andrew McCullough (left hamstring), young forward Thomas Flegler (head knock) and new recruit Izaia Perese (left hamstring).

The most concerning injury appeared to come for Joe Ofahengaue, who went to the ground with an apparent ankle problem and limped off the field.

However, the forward emerged from the sheds later and was walking fine.