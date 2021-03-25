TV RIFT?: Kochie’s surprising Armytage confession

David 'Kochie' Koch has revealed he wasn't invited to Samantha Armytage's farewell lunch.

After her last morning on Sunrise, Armytage hosted an intimate lunch at a restaurant called Catalina in Sydney's Rose Bay.

Armytage was joined by her husband Richard Lavender, Sunrise executive producer Michael Pell and Morning Show host Kylie Gilles as well as several other close friends.

Sam Armytage arrives with husband Richard Lavender for an intimate lunch after her final show at Catalina Restaurant in Rose Bay, Sydney. Picture: Britta Campion/The Australian

This morning Kochie and his new Sunrise co-host, Natalie Barr, appeared on Kyle and Jackie O's KIIS FM breakfast show and the pair were asked why they weren't at the lunch.

"Well, we didn't know about it," Kochie told the radio duo.

The revelation comes after the Sydney Morning Herald reported the "dynamic" between Kochie and Armytage had reached an "all-time low" in recent months.

The Sunrise stars did however say that they'd been celebrating with Armytage in the Channel 7 office immediately after she signed off for the final time.

"We'd been drinking all through the morning," Kochie said on KIIS FM.

Samantha Armytage on set during her last shift on Sunrise.

News.com.au understands some Sunrise staff were expecting Armytage would attend the show's belated Christmas party which was being held after Friday's show, but Armytage was unable to attend due to a prior commitment.

NATALIE BARR WAS HESITANT TO TAKE TOP JOB

Barr and Kochie said they'd "known for a couple of months" that Armytage was thinking of leaving Sunrise. But Barr was still surprised when she received the call to fill Armytage's shoes.

"There was a call from the big boss who said, 'How about it?' I said, 'Oh, OK, yeah right,'" Barr said on KIIS FM. "I was actually really nervous. I was so nervous that one of the bosses who called actually said, 'Are you sure you want this?'"

Natalie Barr with David ‘Kochie’ Koch. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

Barr said she had no ambitions to become the show's co-host but decided to take the job after a pep talk from her husband.

"He said, 'If you sit there and say no and you're listening to someone else do it, you'll regret it,'" Barr said.

