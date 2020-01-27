BREAKING: Kobe Bryant reportedly killed in helicopter crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash aged 41.

TMZ is reporting the iconic basketballer died in an accident in Calabasas, California. American news outlet ABC is also reporting Bryant was killed.

Our ABC affiliate in Los Angeles has confirmed...Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash. https://t.co/V90d9tyW53 — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) January 26, 2020 Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Bryant is believed to be one of multiple fatalities in the crash.

The LA County Sheriff's office tweeted five people were confirmed dead, with no survivors in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The authorities have not confirmed the identities of those killed.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

TMZ reports a fire broke out on board the helicopter, causing the tragic accident.

Bryant's wife Vanessa was not on board, the report says.

More to come …