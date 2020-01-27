Menu
Kobe Bryant has tragically died.
Breaking

BREAKING: Kobe Bryant reportedly killed in helicopter crash

27th Jan 2020 5:57 AM

NBA legend Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash aged 41.

TMZ is reporting the iconic basketballer died in an accident in Calabasas, California. American news outlet ABC is also reporting Bryant was killed.

Bryant is believed to be one of multiple fatalities in the crash.

The LA County Sheriff's office tweeted five people were confirmed dead, with no survivors in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The authorities have not confirmed the identities of those killed.

TMZ reports a fire broke out on board the helicopter, causing the tragic accident.

Bryant's wife Vanessa was not on board, the report says.

More to come …

basketball celebrity death editors picks helicopter crash kobe bryant

