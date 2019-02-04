Koala drowning in Gold Coast pool prompts warning

WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

WILDLIFE carers have urged Gold Coast residents to be careful with their backyard pools, after a koala drowned at a home in Arundel yesterday.

Photos of the animal at the bottom of the swimming pool emerged this morning, with animal-lovers shocked by the death.

It appears the thirsty female koala came down for a drink in the hot weather before becoming trapped in the water.

A koala sadly drowned at Arundel over the weekend after become trapped in a backyard pool. Facebook: Wildcare Australia Inc.



Wildcare Australia Inc. said they were called to the home early yesterday morning but sadly were too late to save the koala.

"The resident phoned (us) upon finding her in their pool. As we walked up the side gate, we saw this dear sweet girl sadly lying at the bottom of the pool," they posted to Facebook.

"Even though koalas can swim, if there are no assisted ways for a koala to climb out they will eventually drown."

Carers suggested pool owners tie a thick, rigid rope with a flotation device to a nearby tree to help koalas escape.

They also encouraged residents to cover pools with a tight pool cover when it is not in use.

If you see an animal in need of assistance call the Wildcare Australia Inc. 24-hour hotline on 07 5527 2444 or RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL.