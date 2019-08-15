Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRAPHIC: A healthy male koala was found dead after being hit by a car in Peregian Springs. Photo: Contributed
GRAPHIC: A healthy male koala was found dead after being hit by a car in Peregian Springs. Photo: Contributed
Environment

Koala carnage continues with ‘healthy’ male struck by car

Caitlin Zerafa
15th Aug 2019 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANOTHER healthy Sunshine Coast koala has been hit by a car and left for dead.

The incident was only reported to wildlife carers two days later and the big male's lifeless body was found yesterday near a park in Peregian Springs.

Wildcare's Bernard Jean, who responded to a mother and her baby found dead in Noosa two weeks ago, said this is another "devastating" incident.

"The koala was spotted two days ago sitting in a park but nobody called it in until yesterday," Mr Jean said.

"The koala could have been saved if we had a call about it straight away."

Mr Jean said the koala was a "big, otherwise healthy" male.

"He was most likely hit by a car because of the injuries we found on his head."

Mr Jean is pleading with the community to report any koala sightings to Wildcare or RSPCA and to be vigilant when driving.

dead koala koala koala safety koala trauma peregian springs wildcare
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Police warn of dodgy bitumen tradies

    Police warn of dodgy bitumen tradies

    Crime POLICE are warning Bundaberg and Wide Bay residents to be vigilant of tradespeople offering to resurface and repair bitumen driveways.

    Shocking number of speeders caught outside a Bundy school

    premium_icon Shocking number of speeders caught outside a Bundy school

    Crime Police yesterday issued a number of speeding fines in 30 minutes

    Police seeking help to find stolen car, bikes

    premium_icon Police seeking help to find stolen car, bikes

    Crime Police seeking information after Avenell Heights steals