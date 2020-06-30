KNOW THIS PAINTING? Former resident to return piece

KNOW THIS PAINTING?: Former Eidsvold local Milton Ansell wants to sell this painting back to a town resident. Picture: Contributed

KNOW THIS PAINTING?: Former Eidsvold local Milton Ansell wants to sell this painting back to a town resident. Picture: Contributed

A FORMER Eidsvold local is reaching out to his old community to sell back a cherished piece of North Burnett history.

Now living in Western Australia, 82-year-old man Milton ‘Ted’ Ansell has in his possession an exquisite illustration painted by the wife of the former general Eidsvold storekeeper in 1970.

“It depicts one of Eidsvold’s hotels of the late 1880s, situated on the corner of Stockman and Moreton St,” he said.

“It was later removed and transported to Mt Perry in the early 1900s, and subsequently burnt down.”

READ MORE:

Biggenden Museum’s historic transformation

‘Saddened but optimistic’ says recent CNB Times grad

207 years of experience between Biggenden Boys

Mr Ansell and his wife Trudy came across the painting as they were downsizing their home, and felt that art created by a local identity would be more appreciated by an Eidsvold resident.

Their ties to the town run deep, with Mr Ansell starting as the pastor of the Eidsvold church of the Nazarene in 1966.

He recalled when he first moved to the North Burnett community, and received help from a group of parishioners who decorated their home.

Former Eidsvold local Milton Ansell and this historic North Burnett painting. Picture: Contributed

“It augured well for good feelings with the townsfolk, which only improved as we became acquainted with them,” Mr Ansell said.

“We were both delighted and impressed.”

An interaction with a tall stranger by the name of David McCord of Deepbank station, wearing typical R.M. Williams boots and a “U-roll-it” hat stood out to him.

A 27-year-old Milton Ansell when he first arrived in Eidsvold in 1966. Picture: Contributed

“Are you Milton Ansell, the new preacher in this town?” Mr McCord asked.

“That’s correct,” Mr Ansell replied.

“I’ve been told you’re an accountant, and our show society needs a new secretary, can I tell my committee that you will accept the appointment?” Mr McCord said.

After accepting the position, the rather forward and plain-spoken Mr McCord told him applications for the next show’s catalogue would be forwarded to his new home’s address.

“In hindsight, what a providential and gracious introduction by David to my new parish, which I served until 1973,” he said.

“As the only resident clergyman in the town, and now their show society secretary, I adopted both townsfolk and pastoral visitation, regardless of their faith.

“Today as I reflect on 80 years of memories, I came to love and appreciate my time in Eidsvold, standing out as one of my most treasured memories.”

If you’d like to know more about the historical art piece, email Mr Ansell at tntansell@outlook.com.