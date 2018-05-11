Know a great nurse? Say thanks to those who work to help us

THANK YOU: David Batt with two nursing staff from Blue Care Millbank .

SATURDAY is International Nurses Day and State Member for Bundaberg David Batt is urging the Bundaberg community to reach out and thank anyone they know who works or has worked as a nurse.

"Our nurses work really hard, they are truly dedicated to their jobs and make imperative contributions to the Bundaberg community,” Mr Batt Said.

"Nursing is far from an easy job, and our nurses here in Bundy do a fantastic job, we should be really grateful.”

Mr Batt paid homage to the profession and on behlaf of Bundaberg, thanked all nurses in the region.

"Thank you to all the Nurses at the Bundaberg Hospital, Friendlies, the Mater, all our aged care facilities and all of the other practices in our region,” he said.

"Lots of nurses are mums too, so don't forgot to say happy mother's day as well.”