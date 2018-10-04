KNOCKOUT PUNCH: Powell wins on fight night

ON TOP: Vipers Nathan Powell sends Julian Casey to the canvas with a punch to the face in his win at the Bundaberg Multiplex on Saturday. He was one of 15 winners on the night.

KICKBOXING: Bundaberg's Nathan Powell admits he doesn't know when his Muay Thai career will end.

But he's enjoying the journey while it lasts.

The 37-year-old was one of two winners for the Vipers Muay Thai club as they hosted a fight night at the Bundaberg Multiplex on Saturday night.

Powell fought Julian Casey in an exhibition fight that was anything but as the Bundy fighter dominated.

"I caught him with a few jabs early,” he said.

"Then with the last kick of the first round I cracked his ribs.”

Powell was declared the winner and improved his record to three wins and no losses after Casey didn't return.

"He didn't walk out after leaving the ring for a break,” he said.

"I texted him after the bout, he's okay, just got light fractures to his ribs on the left-hand side.”

Powell was joined in the winners list by fellow Viper Beth Boom who defeated Ash Adair on a points decision.

He was in no doubt the event was a success.

"It's the best fighting venue I've ever been too,” he said.

"Big props to Shane (Bretag) for organising it.

"We haven't got the official number but we think there were around 600 people at the event.”

Powell said he's unsure what he is doing in the future with the focus on the Vipers club.

For the other Viper competitors there wasn't much luck on the night with youngster Levi Nicholls losing to Eddie Foetek on a points decision.

Josh Wright also fell by that decision over Jeremy Hale but was fighting against a kick boxer that was a former state champion.

"Levi was pretty unlucky, the youngsters just went at it for three rounds,” Powell said.

"Josh had a really tough fight as well.”

Other Vipers Josh George, Kim McPherson and Nathan Ludlow also lost to David Chase, Rachel Harrison-Wyatt and Jackson Osborne respectively.

In the main fights, Canberra's Dan Marshall won the WKBF Welterweight Australian title over Mackay's Tyson Faulkner with Chris Yeo beating Torin O'Brien to win the WKBF state title in the light heavyweight.

Finally, Vickie Saunders, Tyson Ireland, Nick Armstrong, Chloe McLachlan and Jade Summers all won with Aidan Jones and James Carter drawing in their bout.

At this stage it is unknown if another night will be held in Bundaberg with a decision expected soon by the promoters.