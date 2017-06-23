Knockout knowledge trivia night for NAIDOC Week

Get your thinking caps on for an upcoming trivia night for NAIDOC Week.

IF YOU love a good game of trivia, don't miss out on this trivia night with a difference in celebration of NAIDOC Week.

The Knockout Knowledge event, from 6pm on Tuesday, July 4, will feature questions focusing on the original Indigenous language groups in the Wide Bay region along with cultural and historical knowledge.

The Bundaberg & District NAIDOC organisation is hosting the event at CQUniversity Bundaberg campus with the whole community invited to attend.

Event promoter Bronwyn McFarlane said the word "galarjan” means "clever” in the local Gooreng Gooreng language.

"Knockout Knowledge is your opportunity to display how 'galarjan' you are,” she said.

"Last year's event was a great success, and Knockout Knowledge returns by popular demand.”

Teams of eight are encouraged to register at http://bundynaidoc.com/.

NAIDOC Week is being celebrated from July 2 to 9.

This year the national NAIDOC theme is Our Languages Matter.

NAIDOC stands for National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee.

Its origins can be traced to the emergence of Aboriginal groups in the 1920s which sought to increase awareness in the wider community of the status and treatment of Indigenous Australians.