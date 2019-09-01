Knock out during polo

TWO drunk men fought until one of them was knocked unconscious at the Pop-up Polo event in Bundaberg on Saturday.

The 35-year-old man who was knocked out at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct was taken to hospital.

A Bundaberg police spokesperson said that the injured man had started the argument when the pair was going to the toilet.

The spokesperson said the man declined to make a formal criminal complaint when officers checked on him.

It was unclear what had sparked the disagreement between the pair.