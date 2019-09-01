Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Gold Coast police generic. Photo: Queensland Police Service
Queensland Gold Coast police generic. Photo: Queensland Police Service
News

Knock out during polo

Chris Burns
1st Sep 2019 3:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO drunk men fought until one of them was knocked unconscious at the Pop-up Polo event in Bundaberg on Saturday.

The 35-year-old man who was knocked out at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct was taken to hospital.

A Bundaberg police spokesperson said that the injured man had started the argument when the pair was going to the toilet.

The spokesperson said the man declined to make a formal criminal complaint when officers checked on him.

It was unclear what had sparked the disagreement between the pair.

bundaberg crime polo
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Son drowns trying to save father

    premium_icon Son drowns trying to save father

    News A man has died as he desperately tried to save his father, after the boat they were travelling in flipped on a Queensland dam.

    Woman gets herself out of car after rollover

    premium_icon Woman gets herself out of car after rollover

    News POLICE were called to a single vehicle rollover on Friday morning after the driver...

    New Lemon Laws aim to protect vehicle buyers

    premium_icon New Lemon Laws aim to protect vehicle buyers

    Politics NEW laws that come into effect today will help protect buyers against being stuck...

    Little Women to put on big show

    premium_icon Little Women to put on big show

    News IT’S a story about four sisters and so much more.