Knock out during polo
TWO drunk men fought until one of them was knocked unconscious at the Pop-up Polo event in Bundaberg on Saturday.
The 35-year-old man who was knocked out at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct was taken to hospital.
A Bundaberg police spokesperson said that the injured man had started the argument when the pair was going to the toilet.
The spokesperson said the man declined to make a formal criminal complaint when officers checked on him.
It was unclear what had sparked the disagreement between the pair.