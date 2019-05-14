Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Knitting Nannas have set up outside Dawson MP George Christensen's office in Mackay.
The Knitting Nannas have set up outside Dawson MP George Christensen's office in Mackay. Emma Murray
Environment

Cops called on Knitting Nannas at George Christensen's office

Melanie Plane
by
14th May 2019 11:34 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLIMATE change activists are staging a protest outside George Christensen's Mackay CBD office this morning.

Brisbane based group the 'Knitting Nannas' have set up outside the Dawson MPs Milton Street office, armed with knitting needles and yarn.

Numerous placards have also been set up with slogans such as: 'help save George from rising seas and disaster policies', 'bye George we <3 our kiddies and grandkiddies' and 'our kiddies could face a 70 day heatwave'.

Police have attended and advised the protesters they can stay, but cannot block the door to Mr Christensen's office.

More Stories

auspol auspol2019 dawson electorate editors picks federal election 2019 george christensen mp knitting nannas
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Police allegedly find stolen pokie winnings in underwear

    premium_icon Police allegedly find stolen pokie winnings in underwear

    News POLICE have charged a 19-year-old Bundaberg West man with stealing after he was arrested by Bundaberg Police Beat officers in the CBD.

    Labor pains over future of Hinkler's Regional Deal

    premium_icon Labor pains over future of Hinkler's Regional Deal

    Politics Labor cool on promises, says LNP put no thought into 'rushed' deal

    Man charged: How not to act if you're late for a flight

    premium_icon Man charged: How not to act if you're late for a flight

    News Threats allegedly made against Bundaberg Airport

    • 14th May 2019 10:52 AM
    Council wants clarity on port development area

    premium_icon Council wants clarity on port development area

    Council News Council wants strict lighting standards applied statewide