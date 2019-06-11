Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Knife-wielding man shot by police

by Talisa Eley
11th Jun 2019 6:40 AM

A knife-wielding man has been shot by police in a terrifying showdown on the Gold Coast overnight.

A crime scene has been set up in the small residential street as police continue investigate the incident.

Officers were called to Wentworth Avenue at Molendinar just after 10.30pm yesterday following reports the man, 49, was armed with two knives and was causing a disturbance in the street.

Police will allege the man, who was from the Molendinar area, ignored demands to drop his weapons, and charged towards officers.

A police spokeswoman said officers at the scene unleashed "a number of shots" from their guns, hitting him several times in the chest.

This morning the man was recovering in Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The Police Union is offering support to officers who attended the confronting scene.

The police Ethical Standard Command will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

More Stories

Show More
crime gold coast police shooting

Top Stories

    60+ POSITIONS: Bundy... the $100k land of opportunity

    premium_icon 60+ POSITIONS: Bundy... the $100k land of opportunity

    Business For a city that has battled high unemployment rates, what is often overlooked are the long-standing companies that have generated great success in the region.

    Are there 100 illegal backpacker houses in the Bundy region?

    premium_icon Are there 100 illegal backpacker houses in the Bundy region?

    Rural Bundaberg Hostel Association takes on sector exploitation

    BUDGET WISHLIST: Payroll tax and Regional Deal

    premium_icon BUDGET WISHLIST: Payroll tax and Regional Deal

    Politics Chamber of Commerce lists what it wants from State Government budget