Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was today stabbed several times in his neck and chest and is believed to have also suffered lacerations to his face.
A man was today stabbed several times in his neck and chest and is believed to have also suffered lacerations to his face.
Crime

Knifeman on the run as stabbing victim fights to survive

by Elise Williams
3rd Dec 2019 6:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is on the run and another in a critical condition after a serious altercation broke out on a Logan street this afternoon.

Police and paramedics rushed to the aid of a man on Dol St, Woodridge, who had reportedly been seriously injured in the broad-daylight knife attack just before 5pm.

The man, whose age is unknown, was stabbed several times in his neck and chest, and is believed to have also suffered lacerations to his face.

He has been taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Police remain nearby to the Woodridge crime scene to search for the offender.

crime police hunt stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Painting the town red: The story of our poinciana trees

        premium_icon Painting the town red: The story of our poinciana trees

        Environment IT’S a long way from Madagascar to Bundaberg, but the geographical difference doesn’t seem to bother the flamboyant poinciana tree much at all.

        Veteran freediver tells of being hit by 2m bull shark

        premium_icon Veteran freediver tells of being hit by 2m bull shark

        News Horror moment diving veteran runs into 2m-long bull shark

        Information issued over Buxton and Woodgate fires

        Information issued over Buxton and Woodgate fires

        News Bushfire information for the region this morning

        Man fined for starting fire to ward off mozzies

        premium_icon Man fined for starting fire to ward off mozzies

        Crime Police found the fire after a fire emergency was declared in QLD