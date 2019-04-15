Queensland's worst neighbour jailed

SO you think your neighbours are hard to handle - spare a thought for this Cairns resident who was held at knifepoint by the guy living upstairs.

The victim in this bad neighbour saga did not know that the man holding the blade lived in the same unit complex, only that he had climbed the fence and landed in his court yard.

Senior police prosecutor Susan Miles told Cairns Magistrates Court that Jake Edward Hesterman, 18, did not know the unsuspecting resident.

"The victim confronted him - the defendant became agitated and threatened to fight him," Ms Miles said.

Things escalated when Hesterman stripped off his shirt, "danced around him and threatened to kill him".

Hesterman chased the man at knifepoint from his own unit to the road.

"He continued to chase the victim despite the victim trying to disengage," Ms Miles said.

Hesterman appeared in court from custody and pleaded guilty to assault, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possessing a weapon and 12 other assorted charges.

Linda Cho, defending, said Hesterman had locked himself out of his own upstairs unit and was trying to get in the back way by scaling his balcony.

"No doubt it looked very suspicious," Ms Cho said.

"It was indicative of someone who was not thinking."

She told the court Hesterman had a troubled upbringing - his estranged father had knifed him in the throat and his mother battled substance abuse.

"At 16 he moved from foster care into a 'junkie house'," Ms Cho said.

From there Hesterman began to use methylamphetamine.

Magistrate Terry Browne said the defendant showed poor judgment.

"Instead of retreating or explaining, you displayed a knife and danced around in a threatening manner," Mr Browne said.

"If you don't engage with rehab, the chance of you serving more time will be very high."

He sentenced Hesterman to 13 months in jail including 61 days time served and released him on parole.

Hesterman was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for at least three months.