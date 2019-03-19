Knife-wielding hoon terrorises Ipswich High

Burnouts and wielding a knife have landed an Ipswich crook in hot water.

BURNOUTS, wielding a knife at an Ipswich school and smashing a police car windscreen scored Timothy Horne no points of goodwill.

Instead it landed the offender before an Ipswich court.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore reiterated previously spoken words of advice that no civilised society can tolerate the use of a knife in matters of fisticuffs.

Timothy Triston Horne, 23, from Brassall, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; going armed as to cause fear; trespass; wilful damage; driving unlicensed - repeat offender; and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

Snr Const Elmore said Horne's conduct in incidents on November 20 and December 4, 2018, were the most serious offences which involved Horne waving a knife around at a school and smashing a windscreen by throwing rocks.

No detailed police facts were given in the open court but police sought a two-year probation order for the wilful damage and trespass offences and Horne do 150 hours of unpaid community service work for going armed to cause fear.

The court remained silent on what Horne did that caused him to be charged with dangerous driving.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Horne was now being medicinally compliant after some mental health issues were diagnosed.

"He is calmer, more stable," Mr Fairclough said.

The going armed to cause offence related to an incident at Ipswich State High School on December 4 and involved Horne wielding a knife in front of construction workers.

It wasn't factually explained or detailed in open court proceedings.

Nor was whether any school students or teachers were present at the time.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said she gave credit to Horne for his pleas as this was a saving to the courts.

She noted at the time of the offence there were some health issues in play.

"You were remorseful and blamed poor mental health," she said.

"And would seek help.

"You need to as otherwise these anti-social activities occur."

With the factual basis of what he did remaining a mystery to the open court, Horne was sentenced to a two year probation order, and 150 hours of unpaid community service work.

He was disqualified six month for dangerous driving, and disqualified one month for driving when a repeat unlicensed driver.

But apparently Horne did a burnout at a roundabout in Brassall on November 20.

