Knife-wielding, drug-addled man scared of "Asian" gangs

HALLUCINATIONS blamed on drug psychosis was blamed for an Ipswich man zoning out in the street fearing a crime gang was out to get him.

In a case heard before an Ipswich court, a 42-year-old frightened man was found sweating profusely and shaking in a suburban street at 1am.

"Says Asian criminals are trying to kill him," prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said. "He was highly irrational when found out in the street.

"Told police he was involved in a domestic violence matter (with his partner) and that Asian criminals are following him, 'trying to kill me'."

Officers saw a wooden handle protruding from the waist band of his pants which was a hunting knife. A second knife, a folding knife, was found in a pouch attached to his belt.

Sgt Caldwell said the man told officers the two knives were to protect himself.

He was taken to hospital for medical and mental health assessment.

The 42-year-old said he consumed the drug speed two days before the late night incident. When police later went to his home 8.1 grams of cannabis was found in his bedroom.

In a later interview with Springfield police in March he told officers his recollection was extremely vague.

The man pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of a knife in a public place in Bellbird Park at 1am on October 4; and possession of dangerous drugs on October 12.

Legal Aid lawyer Alexa Oxley said the man spent seven days in hospital and was diagnosed as having drug-induced psychosis. Since being charged he attended health sessions to address his illicit drug use.

Magistrate Andy Cridland took into account that the man had no criminal history.

The man was placed on a $400 good behaviour bond for four months. No conviction recorded.