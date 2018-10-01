Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Knife-wielding bandit threatens taxi driver

1st Oct 2018 7:32 AM | Updated: 8:38 AM

A TAXI driver was threatened with a knife during a horror attack on the North Coast over the weekend.

Police are investigating the armed robbery, which occurred around 8pm on Saturday.

The taxi driver picked up a passenger in Doyle St, Banora Point, and was confronted by the man, who then produced a knife and started threatening him.

The thief then demanded money from the driver.

He's described as being 30-40 years old and Caucasian, and was wearing a black hoodie with hood up, red bandana covering lower half of his face and wearing jeans.

Police are asking for assistance in relation to this incident and urging the public to come forward with any information and contact Tweed Heads Detectives on 07 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

editors picks northern rivers crime taxi driver
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Dodgy landlords under microscope in new industry review

    premium_icon Dodgy landlords under microscope in new industry review

    News Destructive tenants and dodgy landlords will be under the microscope in Bundaberg when a government review of the state's tenancy laws begins this week.

    UPDATE: Roof torn off council building in massive storm

    UPDATE: Roof torn off council building in massive storm

    Weather Shops flooded and powerlines and trees brought down in wild storm

    Bundy's biggest year for dying: 500+ men die than women

    premium_icon Bundy's biggest year for dying: 500+ men die than women

    News Stats show 908 people lost their lives across Bundy region in 2017

    PICTURES: Blanket of 'snow' covers Childers

    premium_icon PICTURES: Blanket of 'snow' covers Childers

    Weather Blanket of "snow-like” hail outside Grand Hotel

    Local Partners