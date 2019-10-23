Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Backpackers were allegedly verbally abused and threatened with a knife yesterday.
Backpackers were allegedly verbally abused and threatened with a knife yesterday.
Crime

Knife threat to backpackers: ’Go back where you came from’

Rhylea Millar
23rd Oct 2019 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with public nuisance after he allegedly threatened a group of backpackers with a knife and corkscrew.

The incident occurred at Anzac pool, when a 30-year-old man from Bundaberg approached a group of Asian backpackers yesterday, about 3.50pm, where he allegedly started yelling at them to “go back where you came from”.

After verbally abusing the backpackers, he allegedly threatened them with a kitchen knife and a corkscrew, both which had brown handles.

Following the incident, the man fled and police were contacted.

Police found the man at Buss Park and he denied threatening anyone.

But police allegedly found the man carrying a camping set that contained a knife and corkscrew that matched the description.

The man is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates court on November 8.

backpackers bundaberg bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court bundaberg police corkscrew court crime knife police qps threat
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Here’s why there was a croc warning sign at Woodgate

    premium_icon Here’s why there was a croc warning sign at Woodgate

    News A sign that went up warning Woodgate residents of croc sightings on Friday has been taken down as quickly as it appeared.

    Video: Mayor’s dam petition gains 544 signatures overnight

    premium_icon Video: Mayor’s dam petition gains 544 signatures overnight

    News THE Bundaberg Mayor’s parliamentary petition has collected 500 signatures within...

    Stripper wanted: $500, free alcohol for Bundy b'day party

    premium_icon Stripper wanted: $500, free alcohol for Bundy b'day party

    Business A Bundaberg woman has posted a one-off job, paying a decent wage of $500 and an...

    Why Paradise Dam report is secret, when it will be released

    premium_icon Why Paradise Dam report is secret, when it will be released

    News Read the Minister’s full response to the NewsMail’s question about why the...