Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The kitchen knife found in a Beaconsfield front yard.
The kitchen knife found in a Beaconsfield front yard. Contributed
News

Mystery knife scare sparks fear for dogs' safety

Rainee Shepperson
by
10th Sep 2018 2:04 PM

FOLLOWING a scare in Glenella last month in which a handwritten note was left in a woman's mailbox threatening to "throw a bait over the fence if you don't shut your dogs up", another suspicious incident has been reported in Beaconsfield.

About 7.30pm on Sunday a homeowner found their beagle carrying a large kitchen knife in its mouth, with no explanation as to where the knife had come from.

The dog was found in the front yard after the occupant of the home heard it barking loudly, followed by a strange noise, and walked out to investigate.

After the dog owner posted their concerns to Facebook, another Mackay resident told of a similar situation recently, where they also had found a knife in their front yard.

A number of Mackay residents are expressing their concerns after the mysterious circumstances sparked fear for their dogs' safety.

To report any suspicious activity, phone Policelink on 131 444.

Related Items

crime dog knife
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    MP demands answers over ambulance closure

    premium_icon MP demands answers over ambulance closure

    News ST JOHN Ambulance Queensland's controversial call to close the Monto branch with three weeks' notice was met with widespread community outrage.

    Bundaberg's house prices drive growth

    premium_icon Bundaberg's house prices drive growth

    Property The REIQ report revealed which suburbs were driving growth

    REVEALED: Bundy's top 10 stunning bike rides

    premium_icon REVEALED: Bundy's top 10 stunning bike rides

    Council News Council booklet captures amazing rides across region

    Care centre tackles child sexual abuse threat

    Care centre tackles child sexual abuse threat

    News Childhood educator Daphne Longford said education is key

    Local Partners